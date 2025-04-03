Historic Vine Hotel in Skegness now on sale for cool £1,795,000

The Vine Hotel in Skegness is on the market for an asking price of £1,795,000.

Further attempts are being made to sell an 18th century hotel in Skegness – by dropping the price by almost one million pounds.

As reported, Christie & Co put the Vine Hotel on the market in April last year for offers over £2,750,000.

The specialist business property adviser has now been instructed to market the hotel, with an asking price of £1,795,000

Described as a well-presented guest house and event venue, it dates back to 1770 and is reported to be the oldest property in Skegness,

The hotel comprises 25 ensuite bedrooms, a restaurant, two bars, and spacious function spaces, set within three acres of lawned gardens and outside dining areas including five dining pods.

The property also has planning permission for a further 20 letting bedrooms which could be created under new ownership.

Known for its connection to poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, the hotel is home to ‘Tennyson’s Tree’, where he is known to have written much of his work.

Christie & Co say the hotel was acquired by the current owners over 10 years ago, and has since undergone significant investment and development, creating a popular hotel which receives good guest reviews.

Matt Hill, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said: “The Vine Hotel is a busy, successful and historic hotel, bar and restaurant which we are proud to be marketing and would be an asset to any owner’s portfolio.

"The opportunity also offers further potential as there is granted planning permission for 20 additional lettings bedrooms within the ground of around three acres.”

For more information, visit the property page here: https://www.christie.com/5740669/