Holivans and art gallery up for Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holivans Mablethorpe team.

Just some of the finalists in our area include Rand Farm Park and Skegness Aquarium, who were both shortlisted in the Customer Service Excellence award and Experience of the Year.

Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary and Woodside Wildlife Park were both named as finalists in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, and Boston’s Quayside Hotel and Bar was shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year category along with Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle and We’ll Meet Again WW2 Homefront Museum in Boston were finalists in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year, and Louth’s NTKO Gallery were listed in the Arts Culture & Heritage award category along with St Botolph’s Church.

In the B&B and Guest House category, The Grange at East Barkwith was shortlisted, as was The Old Kings Head in Kirton.

In the finals of the Marketing Campaign award is Teen Spirit Limited in Skegness, while Skegness Aquarium received another accolade for the Resilience and Innovation Award, along with Laceby Manor.

Laceby was also listed in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category, along with Grange Farm Park in Alford, Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa and Holivans Ltd in Mablethorpe.

Skegness Aquarium was another finalist in another category, this time the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism award.

Home Farm Park (check) in Skegness was a finalist in the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year, along with Grange Farm Park and The Grange at East Barkwith.