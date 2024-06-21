Honour for Boston man who led effort to save men's support group - then helped it expand

John Mould, of Boston, chairman of Boston Men's Shed.

​A Boston man has been honoured in an awards scheme designed to recognise Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes.

John Mould, 64, is this year’s Individual winner in Lincolnshire County Council’s annual Good Citizens Awards.

He was recognised for his involvement in Boston Men's Shed, which describes itself as a ‘sanctuary for men seeking camaraderie, understanding, and support’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John joined the project in 2021 after moving to Boston the year before.

At that time, Boston Men’s Shed was in danger of folding, with money needed to pay the rent at the community centre it called home.

John, who has complex post-traumatic stress disorder, led a massive fundraising effort to secure the project’s future. As a result of the campaign, Boston Men’s Shed was even able to move to larger premises in the Riverside Industrial Estate. Today, John is chairman of the project.

The continued existence of Boston Men’s Shed has also been a boon to the town’s community as a whole. Alongside supporting each other, members have worked on schemes for such organisations as The Salvation Army, the South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service, Marie Curie, and Boston in Bloom.

John, who was nominated for the award by a friend, told The Standard he was ‘very, very surprised’ to receive it, but also ‘very, very proud’.

“I can’t take all the glory for it,” he said. “I’m driving it forward because it’s important – it must last.”

He said the project offers an ‘important outlet’ for men, giving them the opportunity to talk about whatever issues they may be facing.

He said that men have historically been held up as ‘strong, macho things’ who ‘just get on with things’, but this, he said, can put their wellbeing at risk.

“It eats away at you to the point where your health suffers,” he said.

John was one of four winners in this year’s Good Citizens Awards, with the other categories being: Young Citizen, Community Group, and Pair or Couple.

Lincolnshire County Council chairman Coun Eddie Strengiel said: “I am proud to say that our county has a great tradition of volunteering, so, with that in mind, the county council created the Good Citizens Awards to give us the opportunity to recognise our own unsung heroes.

“This year's winners are truly inspirational and make a huge difference to their communities through their unstinting commitment.

“The winners were chosen from a host of nominations covering all corners of the county and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to tell us about the unsung heroes from their communities.”