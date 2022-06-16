Ice cream treats for care home

Ice cream treats at Meadow Parks.

Meadows Park Care Home manager Cheryl Shorter arranged a visit from ice-cream business Bensleys, and it wasn’t long before the home’s residents and the team were swarming around the van choosing their favourites ice-creams and toppings.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Manager Cheryl Shorter said, “The look on everyone’s face when they heard Bensleys pull up was priceless. Then watching them all crowd around the van to make their choices was just wonderful and made the day very special.”

Regional Manager Andy Barker said: “The Bensleys ice cream van was the perfect surprise for residents and the team at Meadows Park.