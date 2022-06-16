Ice cream treats for care home

It was ice cream treats for everyone at a Louth care home as their manager surprised the residents and staff.

By Rachel Armitage
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:00 am
Ice cream treats at Meadow Parks.
Meadows Park Care Home manager Cheryl Shorter arranged a visit from ice-cream business Bensleys, and it wasn’t long before the home’s residents and the team were swarming around the van choosing their favourites ice-creams and toppings.

Home Manager Cheryl Shorter said, “The look on everyone’s face when they heard Bensleys pull up was priceless. Then watching them all crowd around the van to make their choices was just wonderful and made the day very special.”

Regional Manager Andy Barker said: “The Bensleys ice cream van was the perfect surprise for residents and the team at Meadows Park.

"It was great to see people around the ice cream van choosing their ice-cream, I’m sure Cheryl will be inviting them back very soon.”

