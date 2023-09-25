Improvements to a number of major Skegness roads have been delayed

A recent image of the road along Skegness seafront.

Due to the contractor being held up on another site, these works will now begin on Monday, October 2.

However, Lincolnshire County Council says the works are still expected to be complete in early December as planned.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Following on from our resurfacing works to Roman Bank last year, we’re now working to rebuild some of Skegness’s other major roads, including North Parade, Grand Parade and Drummond Road.

“This will be a really big undertaking involving excavating the failing sections of carriageway and using over 4,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials to rebuild them.

“While on-site, we’ll also be replacing the gullies along Lumley Avenue which will help improve drainage along the road and will be resurfacing a small section of Roman Bank between Ida Road and Lincoln Road too.”

Coun Carl Macey, North Skegness county councillor, said: “The reconstruction of Roman Bank has made journeys through Skegness much better for residents and visitors alike, so we’re now focusing on rebuilding some of our other major routes.

“There will, no doubt, be some disruption while the roadworks are underway. However, this is a necessary part of all highways improvements, so I ask everyone affected to remain patient and bear with us.”

The updated schedule is: