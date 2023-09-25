Improvements to major Skegness roads delayed
Due to the contractor being held up on another site, these works will now begin on Monday, October 2.
However, Lincolnshire County Council says the works are still expected to be complete in early December as planned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Following on from our resurfacing works to Roman Bank last year, we’re now working to rebuild some of Skegness’s other major roads, including North Parade, Grand Parade and Drummond Road.
“This will be a really big undertaking involving excavating the failing sections of carriageway and using over 4,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials to rebuild them.
“While on-site, we’ll also be replacing the gullies along Lumley Avenue which will help improve drainage along the road and will be resurfacing a small section of Roman Bank between Ida Road and Lincoln Road too.”
Coun Carl Macey, North Skegness county councillor, said: “The reconstruction of Roman Bank has made journeys through Skegness much better for residents and visitors alike, so we’re now focusing on rebuilding some of our other major routes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There will, no doubt, be some disruption while the roadworks are underway. However, this is a necessary part of all highways improvements, so I ask everyone affected to remain patient and bear with us.”
The updated schedule is:
- Monday, October 2, for up to one week – daytime temporary traffic signals from 8am to 6pm on North Parade (between Castleton Blvd and McDonalds)
- Friday, October 6, and week, October 9 – Night-time road closure from 7pm to 6am on Grand Parade (between McDonalds and the Clock Tower Roundabout)
- Thursday, October 12, and Friday, October 13 – Night-time road closure from 7pm to 6am on Drummond Road
- No works during October half-term, from 16th October to 5th November
- Monday, November 6, for up to one week – night-time closure from 7pm to 6am between Grand Parade and Clock Tower Roundabout
- Monday, November 13 – daytime road closure from 8am to 6pm on North Parade (between Castleton Blvd and McDonalds)
- Mid-November for up to two weeks – 24-hour southbound closure on Roman Bank / Algitha Road