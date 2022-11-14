Incredible £4,000 raised by skydiving 85 year old!

Mary Clover, 85, skydiving at Hibaldstow airport.

Mary Clover, 85, has been fundraising for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for several years after its emergency responders saved her brother’s life, and she has taken part in several sponsored walks and raised thousands of pounds.

Last year, she decided to go one further and took part in her first skydive and raised more than £4,000 for the air ambulance.

Mary then took part in her second skydive on Friday October 14 at Hibaldstow Airfield near Market Rasen, which she said was just as exciting and thrilling as her previous jump:

"It was great and we had a wonderful day – my family came to watch me and I even had Radio 1 interview me!”

Advertisement

Mary said she doesn’t get nervous, just excited as she sits on the edge of the plane, and would encourage anyone to take part in a skydive:

"I just relaxed and got excited – the thrill of it, it’s wonderful!

"You’re never too old – I’d always say, just do it!” she added.

And now her final fundraising total has been counted up and she has raised £4,033.43 altogether.

Advertisement

Kat Wright, Community Fundraiser for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “Mary’s achievements are absolutely amazing. She clearly shows that you’re never too old to fundraise!