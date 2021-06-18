Jenson, six, hopes to be riding high after British motocross championship

Jenson with one of his many trophies

But Jenson Knowles is set to be competing in the British Motocross Championship against children of up to nine.

And he will be going in as one of the favourites, with many believing he is one of the favourites for a top five spot.

The Wyberton Primary School pupil is completely devoted to the sport and is single-minded about becoming one of the top motor racing drivers in the future.

On the track

He has raced all over the country and at many international meets over the last 12 months, winning many of his races.

Proud dad Oliver James says he is completely dedicated to the sport and is absolutely determined to become a Grand Prix driver.

His record is now full of firsts, seconds, and thirds, and he is creating a big buzz in motocross circles for the way he is racing ahead of the British Championships which are due to get underway in the next few weeks.

Oliver said: “If he goes to any club level meeting, Jensen cleans up. If he goes to British level, he’s in top five.”

The start line of a race

“At six years old, he shouldn’t be winning races. He should have just got on a bike and be learning to ride.

“He is favourite to be top five this year. Out of the thousands in his class, he will be up there, competing with nine-year-olds.

“I’m so proud of him because he’ll go out, it doesn’t mater if it’s rain, snow, hail, whatever, he will give it 100%.

“Hand on heart, he will go as far as we let him. I can guarantee you now, that one day he’ll be representing our country.”

At AP Titan with van

Jenson lives in Boston with dad Oliver, mum Melissa, and little sister Aleeha, who Jenson is just beginning to teach about riding motorbikes.

Jenson is training this year under the Patrick Major Training Academy. His sponsors include DK Automotive, Endeavour Plumbing and Heating, East Lincs Garage Doors, AP Titan Motor Factors, Toranda, Snap-on Tools, and Angels Taxis.

And Oliver is keen for any youngsters who want to learn more or see Jenson in action to get in touch.

“If there’s anything we can do to help anyone who wants to get into motorsport, we are happy for them to come and see what Jenson does and what we do for his bikes,” he said.