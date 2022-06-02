Jubilee celebrations ready to roll

Olivia Weeks and Ella-Rose Barnes enjoying some Jubilee fun

Across the whole area, people will be gathering to mark the historic occasion of her Majesty The queen’s 70-year service.

Some people, however, started the celebrations early, such as Market Rasen Girl Guides Rainbow Group, who got in the party spirit on their regular meeting night, as can be seen above.

As previously reported, the official celebrations get underway tomorrow (Thursday) in Market Rasen, with the Beacon Lighting event in the Market Place.

Go along from 8pm, when there will be music, light show and a barbecue ahead of the lighting at 9.45pm.

Friday is family fun day, with a traditional games afternoon at Rase Park, the home of Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club.

Tug of war, sack race, egg & spoon football and cricket all feature at he event, which runs from 2pm.

Saturday will see the Gardeners’ Market and Craft & Gift Fair, however the planned Party in the Park, sponsored by Tesco, has been unavoidably postponed.

Throughout the weekend, Market Rasen Methodist Church and St Thomas’s Parish Church will be hosting art and flower displays, including pictures of how the town celebrated the Coronation.

On Sunday, June 5, a community walk will head out from the market place auction shed at 10am, followed by a picnic lunch in the market place – take along your own picnic – and, of course, the many street parties planned throughout the town.

Over at Caistor, the Jubilee Proclamation will be given by the Town Crier in the Market Place at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday) to get the celebrations started and the beacon will be lit at the Rock Foundation at 9.45pm.

The Lions will be holding their beer festival on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday will see a Party in the Park from 2pm, ending in a Grand Royal Parade.