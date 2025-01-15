Last chance to visit Skegness Poppy Shop - but it's time to get knitting as 2025 appeal is unveiled
The Poppy Shop at the Hildreds Centre will open for the final time at the weekend when its agreed term there end – but talks are currently underway regarding a new location.
In addition exciting developments have already begun to unfold.
As reported, after the success the 2024 project which attracted global interest and saw 37,000 poppies knitted and created by members of the public, this year the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion are going ‘bigger and better’ .
The 2025 display will see poppies draped from at the 21-metre tall Altitude 44 installation on Skegness seafront, ideally located next to the Remembrance garden in Compass Gardens.
Tracy Turner, Poppy Appeal organiser for Skegness RBL, said: “The 2024 project grew beyond out wildest dreams raising £42,000 – and with monies still coming in it is likely to double the previous year’s total.
"It has inspired us to go bigger and better this year, which is why we are starting early as it is expected double or even triple the number of poppies at the Clock Tower installation will be needed.”
The opening of the Poppy Shop on Saturday for the final time will be an opportunity for the public to get started after a generous donation of wool to mark the opening of a new business in the town, the Wool Factory.
Skegness Branch Chairman Kev Woolley and Vice- Chair, Tracy Turner, attended the opening to present the owners with a Certificate of Thanks for their support with the Clock Tower project.
The branch were then given £200 of wool for Project ‘25.
"We were stunned in return to receive a significant amount of wool for Project ‘25,” commented Tracy.
“We can’t thank the Wool Factory enough and immediately put it to good use and replenished the Burgh Knit and Natter Ladies with some and also dropped some wool in to Empire Stores knitters who are waiting to start or carry on knitting can collect it.”
The Wool Factory will also be an official drop off for poppies as well as in the future, running knit and natter days for poppy making.
Other official drop off points for poppies will be The Hildreds, Empire Stores and Yorkshire Trading.
Preparations are underway for this weekend’s ‘Knit, Sit, Sip and Natter’ event at the Poppy Shop.
“We have been beyond fortunate to have been granted this incredible space which has afforded us the space to hang the nets up on display for people to come and see and get hands on with tying,” said Tracy.
“On Saturday the lovely ladies from the Burgh Knit & Natter Group in for the day to teach anyone who would like to give it a go how to knit or crochet. Or you are welcome to pop in, have a brew and a natter, collect some wool and patterns.
“We have also started packing away the nets in readiness for us coming out of the shop at the end of the month.
“We will have the kettle on and some cake and biscuits to keep you fuelled.”
The Poppy Shop will be open for the very last time from 9am - 4pm.
