Last help to buy applicants secure home in Market Rasen

A young couple from Market Rasen have become amongst the last people in the UK to secure the home of their dreams using the now ended, government Help to Buy scheme.

Mollie Leadbeater and partner Matthew Philpott took advantage of the government scheme to purchase a new build home on Chestnut Homes’ Chantrey Park development in Market Rasen, following two years of saving.

According to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, since its launch in 2013 the Help to Buy equity loan scheme has helped more than 361,075 homebuyers get a foot on the housing ladder, but the popular initiative came to an end last year.

Mollie said: “We’re lucky we were able to use the Help to Buy scheme to give us some financial leeway so we could afford a good first home and be able to fund it comfortably. Without it, we would have been saving for much longer.

“We’ve lived in Market Rasen all our lives and had our heart set on a home at Chantrey Park. It’s always scary committing to buy a house, but Chestnut Homes supported us throughout and made the process really easy.”

The Chantrey Park development comprises 300 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and while the Help to Buy scheme has come to an end, house hunters can now make use of the newly launched government First Homes scheme.

The new scheme allows buyers to own 100 per cent of their home but pay 30 per cent less than its market value, with the government supplementing the rest.

The discounts will apply to the homes forever, meaning that generations of first-time buyers and the local community will continue to benefit every time the property is sold.

Chestnut Homes is one of the first housebuilders in Lincolnshire to offer the initiative which has already successfully helped more than 30 eligible Lincolnshire first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “There is such high demand for modern and affordable homes in Lincolnshire for first-time buyers, growing families and those wanting to downsize.

"Market Rasen is fast becoming a desirable place to live because it has the countryside feel but with great local amenities and connections to the city.

“It’s great to see Mollie and Matthew buying in their local area and we’re proud to offer schemes like Help to Buy and now the First Homes scheme to support people’s dreams of owning a home.”