Lincolnshire Co-op launches annual ‘toy bank’ drive

Travel agents are encouraging members of the public to help spread a little festive joy to vulnerable families in time for Christmas.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel colleagues have launched their annual ‘toy bank’ drive, which runs until Sunday November 26, and the various travel branches across the county will act as a drop off point for anyone who wants to donate gifts.

Any donated toys will be delivered to good causes local to each travel branch.

Just some of the local causes supported by the Lincolnshire Co-op’s branches include Sleaford’s New Life Church, Market Rasen Salvation Army, Barnardo’s in Louth, and Boston Food Bank, as well as The Bridge Church which is being supported by the Carlton Centre Travel and Tritton Road Travel in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel Group Manager Wayne Dennett said: “Our travel toy bank appeal is a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues and customers to come together over the Christmas period, to make a positive impact on the local communities we serve.

“We’re really proud to be supporting these incredible, hard-working local groups and charities through this initiative, as they push to make life better for vulnerable families across our area.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of our customers who have be donating funds , as well as throughout the year. Every new toy or gift donated and purchased through funding will bring a lot of happiness to families who really need it.”

