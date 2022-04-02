Lincolnshire to receive slice of £301m government funding for family hubs

Victoria Atkins MP.

The Government will also be providing successful local authorities additional funding for perinatal mental health and parent-infant relationships; help with breastfeeding and parenting programmes, accessible through the family hub.

Family hubs are one-stop-shops where families can access important services. An effective family hub acts as a single ‘front door’, making it easier for families to get the help they need, and to improve the support on offer. Family hubs are for families with children of all ages, with a great Start for Life (the critical 1001 days from conception to age 2) offer at their core.

Leading child health experts agree the care given during the 1,001 critical days has more influence on a child’s future than at any other time in their life, and experiences during this time have a significant impact on the health, wellbeing and opportunity of children throughout life.

Lincolnshire County Council now have the opportunity, working with the Department for Health and Social Care and the Department for Education, to provide information on their proposals for funding to be awarded.

Victoria Atkins commented: "“I am pleased by today’s announcement that Lincolnshire County Council are eligible for transformative funding from the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme.