Longer than John O’Groats to Land’s End – Boston-area pupils raise more than £2,000 for school with 900km joint sponsored walk

Gosberton Academy pupils outside Gosberton House Care Home.

Youngsters at Gosberton Academy walked a combined distance of more than 900km in the fundraiser, held on the final day before the half term holidays.

The effort was organised by Gosberton Academy PTFA, a body which works to raise money for the school.

Throughout the day, pupils could be seen walking around the village as they worked towards a target of 800km – more than 5km per child.

The other half of the photograph.

In the end, they surpassed it by a distance equivalent to walking from the village to beyond Leicester.

While completing laps of the village, pupils also delivered flowers, letters, and poems to residents of Gosberton House Care Home.

Headteacher Tom Baxter said: “It’s been a tough year-and-a-half for many people, but the people in the care homes have had a really difficult time and we wanted to do something to show our support.

“During the lockdown period, some of our keyworker children wrote to the residents and we thought we could incorporate our sponsored walk into supporting the community as well.”

The fundraiser was supported by numerous local businesses: Lambert’s Timber, Boots, of Spalding, and Omex Agriculture all made £100 donations to the PTFA; Gosberton Village Store contributed bottles of water; Del Monte donated fruit bags as a healthy snack; and Gosberton Fresh Produce provided ice lollies as a reward for completing the walk.

Mr Baxter said: “The support that the PTFA has received, not only in recent weeks but over the past few years, has been something that has allowed the PTFA to continue to enhance the opportunities for all children at Gosberton Academy.”

Once collected, the money raised from the event will be spent on school supplies for the new academic year. At the time of writing, the total stood at £2,399.10 with more money to come in.

Mr Baxter hailed the PTFA as ‘amazing’, adding: “It has been great to see that money going back into the school to support all of our learners. Covid-19 has impacted some of our events, but the PTFA organised Christmas and Easter raffles and competitions.”

He invited anyone who can support the academy and the PTFA to get in touch.