Louth marks 100th anniversary of the unveiling of War Memorial

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

The centenary of the unveiling of Louth’s War Memorial was observed during a short ceremony on August 4, which saw prayers said for the 300 individuals lost to the town during both the Great War of 1914-18 as well as World War II.

A wreath was laid by the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson, and by a representative of the Louth and District Royal British Legion before a period of silence was held to commemorate the lives of those named on the War Memorial.

A pop-up exhibition of information about the Louth War Memorial has been put together by Louth Town Council, and is available for public viewing close to the memorial along the Eastgate side of the Almshouse railings.

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

The exhibition will include photographs and documents as well as information about the creation of the memorial, its unveiling a century ago, and details of its history since.

The Mayor of Louth said: “This is an important anniversary to mark for the community and will be done so in a simple and dignified manner befitting of the occasion.

“There is a wealth of information available for the public to view as part of the pop-up exhibition over the next few weeks as well as by picking up a specially produced leaflet and taking a look at the Louth Town Council website.

“I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to find out more about Louth’s War Memorial and its history from those sources.

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

“I thank all of those that have worked so hard to compile the information in recent weeks and those who have contributed to it.”

In addition to the pop-up exhibition; a leaflet is available which includes information about the memorial and its centenary.

A website for people to view the photographs and documents in more detail is available at: www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/louth-war-memorial

• All photographs provided by John Aron Photography.

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)

Centenary of the unveiling of Louth War Memorial. (Photo: John Aron)