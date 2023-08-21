Louth set for £300,000 road works

​Nearly £300,000 of road improvements which will see the roads resurfaced are scheduled to start in Louth next week.

Louth's roadworks Phase 2 Road Closure and Diversion Route Plan for Church Street. Image: LCC

​The works, set to see two phases taking place to replace the existing road surface on Eastgate and Church Street respectively, will begin on Tuesday (August 29) and are are set to last more than two weeks, ending on Thursday (September 14).

Phase one is for Eastgate, with the diversion route on St Bernards Avenue, B1200 Newmarket, B1520 Upgate, C532 Mercer Row, and Market Place – Eastgate to Northgate junction only.

Once phase one has been completed, phase two will begin which is see the diversion route along C532 Eastgate, St Bernard’s Avenue, B1200 Newmarket, B1520 Upgate, C532 Mercer Row, and Market Place - Eastgate.

Louth roadworks' Phase 1 Road Closure and Diversion Route Plan for Eastgate.

There will be road closures in place during working hours overnight between 10pm and 6am, but these will not be 24 hours. The closures will be lifted at the end of each shift to minimise disruption on the local road network.

Queens Street will also be closed from Church Street junction to Burnt Hill Lane junction during phase two, and the Kidgate one-way system will be suspended during this phase, and residential access/ will be via Upgate only during overnight working hours.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways said: “We are delighted that we can bring this improvement to Louth.

“By replacing the existing road surface, we are going to be delivering a better ride quality and many more years of use along these busy routes.

“This is a particularly complex set of works which are being carried out in two phases to help the flow of traffic in the area.

"This is a significant programme of improvement for Louth and will cost approximately £288,000. Once the schedule is complete, the roads will have a much-better ride quality and longevity.

“We are very grateful to the people of Louth for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out these works.”