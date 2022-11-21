Staff at Louth's Wetherspoons are flushed with pride after winning a coveted Loo of the Year award.

Ashley Thurston and Kerian Wood from The Joseph Morton pub toast the pub's success in this year's Loo of The Year Awards. Photo: Chris Frear

The Joseph Morton in Pawnshop Passage, Kidgate has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

Loo of the Year awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from homes’ toilet provision across the UK, with toilets graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, and unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.The Joseph Morton, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Emma Smith, who said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Joseph Morton have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.