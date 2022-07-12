Mablethorpe beach named ‘one of the UK’s best’

Mablethorpe beach.

Mablethorpe beach has been named as one of the best in the country by The Times, appearing third on their list of ‘Best Beaches 2022 in the East of England’.

Mablethorpe is celebrated in the article in The Times for having “an immaculate prom loaded with ice-cream vendors, chippies and beach huts for hire from £17 per day”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also said “the beach has excellent water quality. Climb the ramp past the Queens Park Close flats and behold the clean, soft, flat sands of a resort that hides its light under bushels of bingo halls, tattoo parlours and discount megastores.”

The beach is accessible to all and features amenities such as a café and toilets, making it a place for everyone. Everything is overlooked by a lifeguard providing safety for Mablethorpe’s “excellent” waters, also retaining its Blue Flag Award earlier in the year, which looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: "It’s our great privilege to be noticed like this, and it’s thanks to the dedication of the neighbourhoods' team and volunteers who keep our beachfront clean and beautiful working early mornings until late evening, seven days a week.

"We ask that visitors leave nothing but their footprints, so that everyone can continue to enjoy the sands.”