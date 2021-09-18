Man arrested after six ‘deliberate’ fires in Lincolnshire villages

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Over the last 24 hours, bales were set alight in Marshchapel, North Elkington, Eskham, Hemingby, Edlington, and Swinhope.

According to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, this included 600 bales at Clickem Wood Lane in Swinhope shortly after 10pm last night, and 200 half tonne bales at Church Lane in North Elkington shortly after 1am today.

Today (Saturday), Lincolnshire Police revealed they have arrested an 31-year-old man from Skegness in connection with the fires.

The man remains in police custody for questioning.

If you have any information about any of these fires, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• By calling 101 and quoting incident number 465 of September 17

• By emailing [email protected] and including “Incident 465 of 17 September” in the subject line