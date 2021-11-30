The crash happened on the A1133 Collingham Road, Newton on Trent

Three men were arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after the collision on Saturday, November 20, and have been released from custody, pending further enquiries.

The crash happened on the A1133 Collingham Road, Newton on Trent, at around 10.10pm.

The police would like to hear from anyone who saw a Mitsubishi Shogun travelling towards the A57 as well as anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash, the crash itself, anyone who was in the area afterwards and may have seen people in the area and anyone who has dashcam footage.

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, serious collision investigation unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We send our condolences to the family of the man who sadly died in the collision.

"We will do everything we can to establish the circumstances and complete a thorough and detailed investigation.

“I appeal to anyone who has information that will assist in the investigation to get in touch. If you know anything you should give us a call and help us investigate this sad death.”