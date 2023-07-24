A new food and drink market is coming to Gainsborough over the August bank holiday weekend from August 26 to August 28.

Lunch Fest will be held at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough and aims to tempt foodies down with a great line up of street food traders, licensed bars and flavoursome dishes including a vegan quarter.

Shoppers can expect a range of delicious street food from around the globe including cheesy stone baked pizzas, delicious Greek gyros and Polish grilled sausages and potato pancakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lunch Fest will also deliver a jam-packed entertainment programme throughout the weekend with a lineup of live music acts, street entertainment and free activities for families to enjoy.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager, Debra Ellis, Clarins accounts manager, Wendy Stephenson, store manager at Browns Department Store and Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager

Local performers will take to the stage such as Ellie James Solo Singer, ‘Beunoia’ also known as Ben Williams and live saxophone performances from John Grant.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are thrilled to be launching a new and exciting food and drink festival at Marshalls Yard for the town to enjoy.

“Offering a variety of food and flavours, live entertainment and free activities, it’s a great opportunity to showcase what amazing events Marshall’s Yard can host for the local community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lunch Fest will also showcase live food demonstrations from skilled chefs and offer opportunities for foodies to get involved in eating challenges and food stacking competitions.

Great sponsorship packages are still available for this event and for more details on how to sponsor contact [email protected]

For more information about Lunch Fest and other upcoming events happening at Marshall’s Yard, visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk.

Also last month it was announced that the monthly Farmers’ and Craft Markets, which were once hosted by Marshall’s Yard, have completed their transition back into Gainsborough Market Place following a successful four-year partnership between the organisers at Marshall’s Yard and the Local Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement