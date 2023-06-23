Memorial charity match played in memory of Ian

​A poignant charity match in memory of a much-loved brother has raised more than £1,000.

Team members of Donington on Bain Select 11 and Louth Select 11.

Ian Timson was just 35 when he passed away three years ago, and on Sunday June 11, his brother James hosted the first 'Ian Timson Memorial Trophy' football match on Wood Lane Playing Field in Louth to raise money for Double Impact, a charity close to their hearts.

Ian loved football and played for Louth Old Boys, Lucy's Rangers, Louth Town Mariners, and Donington on Bain, winning many awards for his performances.

The match saw teams made up of players from Donington on Bain and a Louth Select XI, all made up of players who knew Ian and/or played football with him.

James Timson presenting the 'Ian Timson Memorial Trophy' to Robin Nelder, captain of Donington on Bain.

The match was a closely fought one, with Donington on Bain scoring a last minute goal to beat Louth Select 11 4-3.

James said: “It was an emotional day, but a lovely way to remember the amazing man Ian was, and a reminder of how much he meant to so many people.

"My family and I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the event happen; the players, referee Paul Fieldsend, supporters and friends.

“We would also like to thank Magna Vitae for preparing the pitch and The White Horse for providing the food after the match. We look forward to next year's event.”