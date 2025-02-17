More than 130,000 chickens dead so far in Lincolnshire bird flu cull

Thousands of chickens have been culled in Lincolnshire this year to stop the spread of bird flu, new figures reveal

Avian influenza – scientifically known as H5N1 – doesn’t affect humans but can be deadly to birds.

There have been three outbreaks in the county in recent weeks, focused in East Lindsey.

The first case near Alford was detected on January 17.

136,513 chickens were “depopulated”, according to figures supplied by the Animal & Plant Health Agency which is managing the outbreak.

Cases were also confirmed near Alford on January 27 and Skegness on January 28.

Figures aren’t available for those at the time of writing, although they are also likely to extend into the tens of thousands.

The virus has also been confirmed in wild bird populations nationally, including Lincolnshire.

Over 1.2million animals were put down in Lincolnshire during the particularly severe season in 2022, which saw 15 outbreaks across the county.

The cost to farms stretched into the millions of pounds.

The disease is highly contagious, with a single infected bird capable of transmitting it to dozens of others.

The public is encouraged to report any dead wild birds, including swans, geese, birds of prey and gulls, to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs immediately on 03459 335577.

They should not pick up any dead or sick birds they find.

Bird owners are also legally required to report any suspected cases of avian flu in their flocks.