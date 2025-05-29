Motorcycle display team to bring jaw-dropping thrills to Revesby Country Fair

Imps Motorcycle Display Team are back at Revesby Country Fair by popular demand.

A motorcycle display team is promising jaw-dropping thrills at this summer’s Revesby Country Fair.

The family day out has a packed schedule of entertainment, activities and events, including traditional favourites suxh as classic cars, vintage tractors and equine competitions.

Imps Motorcycle Display Team are back by popular demand after last appearing at the country fair in 2019.

Consisting of children and young people, the Imps is the world’s premier military-style display team, whose youngest performer is just five years old. The team will be putting on an unmissable display of discipline and skill in the Main Ring.

With more than 200 traders and exhibitors expected, the event also promises its annual cooking, growing and flower competitions, as well as live music, ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing and some of the best food and drink Lincolnshire has to offer.

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: "“We’re thrilled to be returning for another fantastic day out this year, with an exciting line-up of returning favourites that the whole family will know and love.

“Visitors can expect an astonishing Main Ring display from the Imps, with multiple motorcycle cross-over routines and billowing fire jumps - it’s not to be missed!

“There will also be plenty of ‘have-a-go’ hobbies like clay pigeon shooting and archery, and you can even get your four legged friends involved with dog agility, the gun dog scurry competition and the fun dog show.

“Tickets are available now and if you purchase online in advance you’ll be able to skip the queue on the day, so it pays to be organised. We look forward to seeing everyone there, as we celebrate the very best of Lincolnshire produce, craft and entertainment!”

Revesby Country Fair takes place at Revesby Park on Sunday, August 3,Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online in advance, priced at £17 for adults, £6 for children (aged 5-16) and £40 for a family of five (two adults and up to three children). Under 5s and carers go free.

To find out more, or to book tickets, visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk.

For the latest news and information about Revesby Country Fair, follow @RevesbyCountryFair on Facebook, @RevesbyFair on X, and @revesbycountryfair on Instagram.