MP Atkins joins forces with VIP guest Kemi Badenoch at Lincolnshire Show

The MP for Louth and Horncastle was joined by a special VIP guest at the Lincolnshire Show – Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.

Tory Victoria Atkins was delighted to welcome Mrs Badenoch to the annual show, which attracted more than 60,000 visitors.

The pair took part in a question-and-answer session with members of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

Mrs Badenoch also made a speech in which she outlined plans for the Conservatives to fight back after the General Election defeat last year and sweeping successes at the Lincolnshire polls for rival party, Reform UK.

The 140th show, held at Grange-de-Lings, boasted a variety of attractions, including equine and livestock classes, horticulture, hundreds of traders, shopping, entertainment, live music, food and drink and children’s activities.

As well as greeting Mrs Badenoch, Ms Atkins spoke to local people and businesses and said afterwards: “It was lovely to be back at the Lincolnshire Show not only as MP for Louth and Horncastle but also as shadow Secretary of State for the environment, food and rural affairs.

"It was especially important to be there as the show celebrated its 140th year, and it was wonderful to see so many great local businesses, including Fairburns, Peter Scott Shoes, Pin Gin, Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese and South Ormsby Estate, exhibiting their goods.

“I was pleased to speak to local residents and organisations such as the Armed Forces, the National Farmers’ Union, drainage boards, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network and the air ambulance, while joining the leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, for a speech and Q and A session with CLA members.

“I was pleased to hear the enthusiasm from the rural community towards the Conservatives’ policy renewal programme as well as to have important discussions with local organisations on how we can better work together to support local people.”