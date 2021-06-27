Nettleton pupils get arty for life after lockdown

Nettleton Primary School EMN-210618-135828001

They were tasked with drawing, painting or creating a 3D piece of artwork under the heading ‘Live Life Unlocked’.

Their imaginations were let loose and led to some inspired art representing a range of activities the children were looking forward to doing once again.

These included swimming, generally getting out and about, getting back to holidays and birdwatching and picnics with friends.

One of the entrants said they were looking forward to: ‘real experiences to draw’.

The competition was open to all the children, from reception up to year six, and the work was done at home and then brought in for display.

Artist and tutor at Grimsby Institute, Pamela Harrison, had the difficult task of finding a winner from Class 1, 2 and 3.

She commented on the high standard of work and decided to award all the other entrants a runner-up prize.

Teaching assistant Francesca Williams, who helps the children run the school council, was delighted with the children’s entries and congratulated them all.

She continued: “It has been good to have this fun event for the children to take part in.

“We can’t have our usual sports day and lots of other things we would normally be doing (as the children continue to work in class bubbles0 so it has been lovely to have the art project.”

Mrs Williams added: “We are very grateful to Pamela Harrison for coming along to judge the art work and for providing all the prizes for the winners and runners-up.”