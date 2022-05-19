New books chosen for school library

Theddlethorpe Academy School Council members choose new books for the school library. With them are (l-r) Emily Marrows (Reception Teacher), Emma Robinson (English Lead) and Sarah Parkinson, Primary Sales Consultant for Harper Collins.

Members of Theddlethorpe Academy’s School Council have been delving into the world of fiction and non-fiction as they choose new books for the Academy’s library.

Sarah Parkinson, Primary Sales Consultant from publishers Harper Collins, delivered a huge selection of new titles to encourage the children to read as often as possible.

“We have so many wonderful books out for children of all ages and popular right now is the Big Cat range, which covers topical news issues for children, and the National Geographic books, which include fabulous photos from around the world,” she said.

"There is also a huge range of new fiction books for all age groups.”

English Lead Emma Robinson said constantly replenishing the Academy library with the latest books encourages the children to keep up their reading and improve their skills.