New international-grade equipment at sports centre near Boston in bid to attract larger events

Boston's Princess Royal Sports Arena. Library image.

The World Athletics-certified throwing cage will allow the centre, based in Great Fen Lane, off the Boardsides, to host hammer and discus events from grassroot level right through to international competitions.

As well as the replacement cage, the arena’s floodlights are to be repaired to accommodate more training sessions and competitions.

Lee Gaskin, 1Life contract manager at the PRSA Centre, said: “We’re incredibly excited for this project and the new opportunities it presents. Our facilities at Princess Royal Sports Arena are already excellent and with this latest investment we’re looking forward to hosting a wider programme of athletic events.

An example of the new throwing cage coming to the PRSA.

"At 1Life we’re committed to improving the nation’s health and wellbeing and are constantly looking at how we can get more people interested in a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

On top of the refurb project, 1Life has recently partnered with Team GB stars Max Whitlock and Tom Dean as part of their ‘Aspiring Champions’ initiative to encourage aspiration among members.

Lee added: “Whether it’s through inspiration and motivation from Olympic-stars or by testing out our latest and greatest facilities, there is something for everyone here at 1Life.”