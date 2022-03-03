New PE activity club for youngsters at Caistor gym

Amy Atkins and Nick McCann have teamed up to offer youngsters PE sessions EMN-220221-111819001

Nick McCann, a primary school teacher for 30 years, will be launching the BASICS sessions at Caistor’s BFit Lincs Gym in the town’s Brigg Road next month.

Sessions will be held on Sundays for children aged three to 11.

He said: “All through my teaching career I have loved teaching all forms of PE, helping children to develop their skills, to build a team ethic, to have a positive approach to fitness, and to gain self-esteem from all forms of PE. That is why I am setting up this activities club with BFit.”

BASICS stands for Balance Agility Strength Independence Coordination Self-esteem.

BFit Gym owner Amy Atkins is pleased to collaborate with Nick on this project.

She said: “It is a great idea and I am delighted to be collaborating with Nick to make it happen.

“The club will be a great way of keeping young people active, which we know is a real benefit to their health and wellbeing.”

Sessions for different age groups will be run throughout the morning, starting with three and four year olds (nursery and reception age) from 9am to 9.45am.

Other groupings will be in school year groups: Year 1 and 2: 9.45am - 10.30am; Year 3 and 4: 10.30am - 11.15am; Year 5 and 6: 11.15am - noon.

Nick added: “There will be sports, gymnastic and dance activities - whatever the young people want to do. It will be great.”

The start date for the club is Sunday March 6 and each session is £5 per person.