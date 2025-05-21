New youth hub in Boston makes 'DIY SOS' appeal ahead of full launch

Boston Youth Hub, in Pescod Hall, ahead of its final transformation. Pictures: Tonic Health

A new youth hub in Boston has made a ‘DIY SOS’ appeal as it prepares for its full launch.

Boston Youth Hub opened its doors in Pescod Hall, between the Pescod Square Shopping Centre and Rebos Building, on April 14.

Billed as ‘a safe space for young people aged 12 to 19 years’, it is being run by the health and wellbeing charity Tonic Health, in collaboration with Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire Police.

Features include a pool table, a table tennis table, a dart board, a 75in TV, two game consoles, and a lounge.

Sessions are free to attend and have a drop-in/drop-out format. They are held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Next week, though, the hub will be closed while the transformation of the building for its new use is completed (most recently, it was used as a Mediterranean restaurant). Tonic Youth is appealing for volunteers to help with the makeover, which is set to run from Tuesday to Friday, May 27-30, and has been dubbed ‘DIY SOS Week’.

Of particular need is an electrician, however the charity would also like to hear from anyone willing to lend a hand with painting the interior, removing parts of the old kitchen, or weeding an outdoor area.

Paint (neutral colours, matt or satin) and dark woodstain/varnish is also requested.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected].

Michael Morris, founder and chief executive officer of Tonic Health, gave a ‘big thank you’ to all those who have already offered support.

He said, ultimately, the goal is to create a space that can be shaped by the young people of the town, so that they decide what it should offer.

“I want it to be their space,” he said.