Officers were assaulted by drunken couple in caravan at Ingoldmells

Boston Magistrates Court

Jack Gowler, 37, and Tia Klimczuk, 39, headlocked one officer each during the disturbance at

Promenade Caravan Park.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on April 8 this year, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said a member of the public had called police to report rowdiness and a man

threatening to stab anybody who went near him.

“Officers go in with caution. No one was in possession of a knife,” said Miss Stace, who added that

Gowler, a close family member and four “afraid” children were present.

A woman was trying to calm everyone down, the court heard.

“But everything was out of control and chaotic. Officers’ colleagues attend,” said the prosecutor.

Klimczuk, who was Gowler’s partner at the time, entered the caravan and the scene was then so

fractious that the officers decided to withdraw.

“One of the officers then says words to the effect of ‘oh my god, he’s got a knife,’” said Miss Stace.

Gowler had a Taser drawn on him but was not holding a knife when he raised his arms.

During the ensuing melee, Gowler and Klimczuk carried out the headlocks and all four officers were

assaulted. The defendants were both PAVA sprayed before being arrested.

Miss Stace said police bodyworn video did show a “flash” of a knife.

In interview, Gowler said he’d had five pints of lager, vodka, sambuca and other shots. He could not

remember assaulting the officers or the headlock.

Klimczuk said she hadn’t assaulted anyone until she was punched by a female officer.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating for both, said Gowler was nine or ten out of ten for drunkenness and

Klimczuk, who was less intoxicated, had gone “crazy” after being sprayed.

Gowler, of Church Street, Stanground, was sentenced to 140 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-

month community order and told to pay £100 compensation each to Sgt 663 Sim and PC 680

Keightley.

Klimczuk, of Monarch Avenue, Fletton, was told to do 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay PC 977 Smith

and PC 937 Price £85 each in compensation.

Both had pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and were ordered to pay