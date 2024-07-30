On song to support disabled riding and carriage driving

Members of Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled received the cheque at The Phoenix Singers' summer concert. Image: Dianne Tuckett

A Covenham-based choir has tuned into another Louth-based charity for their singing support.

Over the past 11 years, The Phoenix Singers have been raising money for good causes and the latest donation was made at their recent summer concert in Louth’s Nichol Hill Methodist Church.

Choir chairman, Melanie Drewery presented a cheque for £750 to members of Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, which is based at Kenwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We are pleased to be able to raise this money for such a good cause and thank Juli, Jeff and Janet for coming along to receive it.

"As a choir, we love to sing and also like to raise money to help good causes in our local community. We couldn’t do that without the people who support us at our concerts and so we thank everyone who has come along tonight to get our next round of fundraising off to such a good start.”

Louth Mayor, Julia Simmons also attended the concert and the choir had been pleased to be able to support her in May by performing at the variety show in Louth Playgoers Theatre for her charity fund.

The choir’s next concert will be this coming Monday, August 5, when they will be performing at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church as part of the ‘Monday Night is Music Night’ summer series, where there will be an hour of music from 7.30pm.