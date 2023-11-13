Packed programme of entertainment at Marshall's Yard Christmas launch in Gainsborough

The team at Marshall’s Yard are gearing up to officially launch Christmas on Friday, November 17, with a packed programme of entertainment.

The team at Marshall’s Yard are gearing up to officially launch Christmas on Friday, November 17

Visitors can expect to enjoy a stunning Christmas lights display, which will be switched on at 4pm, alongside a great variety of performances suitable for all ages and tastes.

Spark LED drummers will be dazzling the crowds in Gainsborough for the first time with two 30-minute performances taking place at 6pm and 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are so excited to offer a great and diverse line up of talented and exciting performers to this year’s festive event.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere at the centre for shoppers and families across the whole weekend.”

There will also be live performances from local singer, Sarah Stones, at 2pm on Friday and John Grant will be playing festive favourites on the saxophone at 3pm on Saturday, November 18.

Corringham Primary School Choir will also be taking to the stage on Friday at 4pm and youngsters visiting the centre will be able to enjoy free face painting and festive craft workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All live entertainment for the event has been sponsored by local joiners and building contractors, S.W Cowley and Connexions Community Hub in Gainsborough.

Jason Cowley, business director at S.W Cowley, said: “The Christmas lights at Marshall’s Yard have always been a showstopper and we’re thrilled our company can support our local shopping centre with such a fantastic free community event to celebrate their launch this year.”

As well as the free face painting, there will be stilt walkers and LED Star Wars characters providing walk about entertainment.

The centre has responded to customer feedback and will be introducing a grotto this Christmas for children on the nice list to meet the big man himself across the full weekend.