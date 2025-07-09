Patron the Earl of Scarbrough joins Skegness Day Centre for 40th anniversary

A 40th anniversary celebration of Skegness Day Centre was honoured with a visit by its patron – the 13th Earl of Scarbrough.

The Earl – Richard Osbert Lumley – travelled from his home at Sandbeck Park near Maltby, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Tuesday) to join other civic guests at the centre on the site of Skegness Hospital.

The Day Centre is an award winning provider of community services in Skegness and is well known in the area for the fun, laughter and friendship it provides.

The previous manager, Mandy Hayes, retired a few weeks ago after almost 30 years.

Patron the Earl of Scarbrough address guests at the Skegness Day Centre 40th anniversary. Photos: Barry Robinson

She was amongst the guests and her successor, Christine Alexander, told Lincolnshire World: “I have big shoes to fill to take the centre forward into a new era.”

During the celebration, the Earl said he was proud, as was his father before him, to be patrol. He said: “I am delighted to be here to celebrate 40 years of care, commitment and community at Skegness Day Centre.

"It does a tremendous job in combating isolation and giving wonderful days out for the older people in the Skegness community.

"It’s always a joyful place to be – there is always laughter, singing and art and games.

Retired manager of Skegness Day Centre Mandy Hayes at the celebration.

"Back in 1985 when the centre opened the world was different, but the need for care, companionship and dignity, especially in older people, has always been the same.”

He said the challenge now, especially since the Covid pandemic, was to increase the number of people attending. “That nervousness of being in a group has not gone away for many people,” he said.

Costs are another challenge. He said: “While the centre does everything it can to subsidise activities enough people attending in order to break even.

"it’s a tragedy when there are people who would benefit from attending that some cannot afford to.

Guests enjoying the Skegness Day Centre 40th anniversary.

"In a society facing an edidemic of loneliness, centres like this are more important than ever.

Tibutes were also paid to past manager, Mandy Hayes, the current manager, Christine Alexander, and all the team.