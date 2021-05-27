Plans on show for Caistor building project

2-4 Market Place EMN-210521-130849001

After lock-down challenges last year put a stop to the open day at 2-4 Market Place, Caistor and District Community Trust will finally be showing off the plans for the restoration of the buildings known as the old Coop, this weekend.

The event will go ahead this Saturday, May 29, at 4 the Market Place, from 9am to 1pm.

Members of the Trust, together with project manager, Nicola Dyer, will be on hand to answer any questions and talk through the latest plans.

Architects’ images will give impressions of the proposed mixed-use of retail space, small business units, holiday lets and community space.

Working with Caistor Heritage Trust, Caistor and District Community Trust has also been working on the history of 2-4 Market Place, which have been shown in recent online events.

Digital displays highlighting these will also be on show.

Neil Castle, Chairman of Caistor and District Community Trust said: “The open day is a great opportunity for everyone to see how far we have progressed over the last twelve months”

“Assuming the Trust is successful in getting the necessary funding for capital costs, it is expected works would begin in the first half of 2022 and take about 12 to 15 months to complete.”