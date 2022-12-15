Police appeal after arrest of man following theft of gas bottle from holiday park in Skegness

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of gas bottles from a holiday pPark in Skegness.

Officers received a report that a man was seen on CCTV leaving the Richmond Holiday Park in a car with two gas bottles on13 December.

He was later arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of theft. He was questioned and has been released on police bail.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans is appealing for help with the investigation. She said: “We would ask people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us. Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, may assist with our investigation.

“Our investigations are ongoing.”

Investigations are ongoing and Lincolnshire Police would like to ask for anyone with any information to call them on 101, and quote incident 107 of 13 December.