Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following reports of a public order offence at Chapel St. Leonards.

Do you know about an incident at Chapel St Leonards. Police would like to hear from you.

An altercation involving a group of men and women was reported to have happened on Trunch Lane at around 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9.

However, police have not received a formal report of the incident but are aware of a video circulating on social media.

