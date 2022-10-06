Police looking for young voices to improve their service to community

Lincolnshire Police are looking for young voices to add their input.

Local young people are being invited to share opinions and ideas directly with the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and police.

You can highlight crime and safety issues where you live and help make the community you live in feel and be even safer.

This is your opportunity to meet other young people, gain new knowledge, skills and experiences, and have your say on crime and policing issues that matter most to you and your friends