Pop-up markets set to return to Rasen

The first pop-up market of 2022 will be held in the market place on Saturday, February 12.

By Dianne Tuckett
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:55 pm
Market Rasen Pop-up markets return EMN-220131-164911001

There will be a variety of school, including the school uniform bank, hot food and refreshments.

The alpacas will also be back (weather dependent).

The markets are organised by MRAG ( Market Rasen Action group) in association with Market Rasen Town Council

To book a stall, call Julie on 07853 216461 / 01673 844848 or email: [email protected]

Future market dates are: March 26, April 16, May 21, June 18, August 27, September 24 and October 22.

The Christmas market will take place on Saturday December 10.