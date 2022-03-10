No Caption ABCDE EMN-221003-135901001

Ten-year-old Poppie Thorpe has been baking for the Open Door coffee shop in Bardney, making all sorts of delicious treats including tray bakes, cupcakes giant cookie slices and more.

Now Poppie wants to put her expertise to good use and, along with a group of her school friends from Bardney primary school, will be holding a bake sale on Sunday (March 13) to help the people fleeing from the conflict in Ukraine.

The girls have selflessly donated their pocket money to buy ingredients for the bake sale, so that every penny raised will be sent to charity to help children like themselves In Ukraine.

The bake sale will be held at the Open Door Coffee Shop from 1pm to 2pm.