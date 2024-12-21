A radio presenter originally from Skegness is getting a big break on the national airwaves this Christmas - after getting a show on BBC Radio 1.

Daryl Jenkins, 26, currently presents on Spark Sunderland, where presenter Jordan North started his career.

Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover gives rising talent the chance to host a one-off show on the biggest youth radio station in the UK.

"I'm so excited to be taking over the indie show on Radio 1 this December,” said Daryl who moved to Newcastle to attend Northumbria University in 2017.

“It's very rare you meet somebody else from a small town in Lincolnshire in the industry so I'm also obviously very proud to be representing Skegness.”

Music has played a huge part in Daryl’s life. “I remember studying it with Mr Baumber at Skegness Grammar School,” Daryl recalled. “I also had piano lessons at April Chapman's Piano Academy amnd remember asking if I could learn to play Coldplay over Beethoven.”

The move into presenting began at university on a student radio show. “All of these experiences, big and small, have played a part in who I am today and the opportunities I've ended up striving for.” Daryl said.

“I still remember working hard on a project in a music lesson at SGS on The Kooks (which is scrawled in a notebook somewhere back home), and to now be opening The Indie Show with them on Radio 1 feels very surreal.

"I work in music and getting to do that job everyday alongside presenting in a genre I'm so invested in is still a bit crazy to me.

"To add a slot on Radio 1 on top of that before the end of the year is something I am so unbelievably grateful for, and ultimately an end goal I didn't expect to achieve in 2024.”

The show airs on Sunday, December 29, from 9pm-11pm for anyone who fancies a spot of Arctic Monkeys.