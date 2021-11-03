Rasen Hub closes as Trust is dissolved

The Old Police Station was home to Rasen Hub for more than two years.

Market Rasen Development Trust (MRDT) formed more than 20 years ago as a progression from the Rural Transport Partnership, which aimed to help people get into employment.

As needs changed, MRDT was set up to manage the building purchased in the town’s Union Street and to build a partnership with other community organisations.

The building was retitled Rasen Hub and welcomed community services such as Citizens’ Advice for outreach work.

In July 2019, the Union Street premises was sold and Rasen Hub moved to the town council-owned Old Police Station, however, post-covid, the Hub had not begun operating fully again.

Centre manager Stella Tuplin said: “There were a number of reasons the directors took the decision to close the hub and dissolve MRDT, but it is sad to see the doors close..

“In accordance with the charity’s constitution, all assets will be distributed between voluntary and charitable organisations in the town.”

Stella continued: “We would like to thank all those who have worked with Rasen Hub over the years – the outside agencies, the volunteers and the directors.”

○ The Market Rasen Mail held a regular session at Rasen Hub – and we thank them for facilitating that.