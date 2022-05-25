Rasen Rotarians walk the walk

Market Rasen Rotarians, partners and friends spent a pleasant evening together walking in Willingham Woods, enjoying the summer sun and each other’s company.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 8:00 am
Rotary walk
Rotary walk

After the week, the 20 walkers headed to Market Rasen Golf Club, where a further 12 people joined the party to enjoy beautifully cooked fish and chips.

The following week, the Rotary meeting reverted to its’ normal style of having a cooked lunch, followed by a speaker at the Market Rasen Football and Cricket Club.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Anyone interested in joining Rotary and helping with its charitable work, both at home and overseas, enjoying great fellowship, can do so by contacting any Rasen Rotarian.

Rotary walk

Alternatively call 01472 859555 during work hours.

To find out more about the Rotary organisation visit www.rotary.org/en

Rotary walk
Fish and chips after the Rotary Walk
RotariansMarket Rasen