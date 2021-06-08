Reverend: 'Community came together to say goodbye' to Bethany and Darren

The community came together to remember Bethany and Darren. Photo: David Dawson.

As reported previously, Daniel Boulton, 29, has been charged with the murders of Bethany, 26, and Darren, 9, at a property in High Holme Road, Louth, on the evening of May 31.

A vigil was organised and held on Monday evening (June 7) in Chapel St Leonards, where flowers were laid and candles were lit in memory of Bethany and Darren.

Reverend Richard Holden, who led the tributes and lit candles on Monday evening, told Lincolnshire World: “[The deaths were] a really terrible thing.

Reverend Richard Holden spoke at the vigil on Monday evening (June 7). Photo: David Dawson.

“Bethany went to school there [Chapel St Leonards], and the community wanted a moment to gather together to celebrate their lives and share a moment of memories.

“Friends spoke about Bethany and DJ and shared their memories with all the people from the village who had gathered in a socially distanced way.

"When each person had spoken a song was played which represented their message.

“It was a moment when the community could gather to say goodbye and to show their support for a grieving family.

“We lit candles which will be left in place for seven days on the green in Chapel, along with pictures of Bethany and her son. We also said a prayer for them and their family.”