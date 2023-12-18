Run Santa run! Horncastle Town Football Club kicks off festive season
Horncastle Town FC held their first ever Santa fun run on Saturday (December 16) to begin their Festive Football day, with dozens of participants donning their best festive attire to start the Christmas season.
On an unseasonably warm morning, 60 runners of all ages congregated at the football club and took in five laps of the pitch and the Oaks pitch dressed in a variety of fancy dress costume, with prizes for the best costume.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Shinn was awarded the prize for the best adult costume, while Daisy Rawdon took the prize for the best child’s costume.
All participants were given a finishers medal, and £600 was raised for the club’s junior committee for new equipment, and there are plans to hopefully make the event an annual one.
Spokesman Nicola Fawcett said: “We had a really good turn out with a great mix of ages, and the feedback was really good.”