Run Santa run​! Horncastle Town Football Club kicks off festive season

Santas of all ages came together to kick off a festive day of fun at Horncastle Town Football Club.

The start of the Horncastle Town FC Santa fun run. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Horncastle Town FC held their ​first ever Santa fun run​ on Saturday (December 16) to begin their Festive Football day, with dozens of participants donning their best festive attire to start the Christmas season.

On an unseasonably warm morning, 60 runners of all ages congregated at the football club and took in five laps of the pitch and the Oaks pitch dressed in a variety of fancy dress costume, with prizes for the best costume.

Andrew Shinn was awarded the prize for the best adult costume, while Daisy Rawdon took the prize for the best child’s costume.

Adam and Jayne Sausby-Gallimore of Horncastle at the fun run.

All participants were given a finishers medal, and £600 was raised for the club’s junior committee for new equipment, and there are plans to hopefully make the event an annual one.