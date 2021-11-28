Serious road collision between a lorry and car in Lincolnshire

Police incident

Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car on the A17 at Sutterton shortly after 6am.

The male driver of a Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The A17 roundabout was closed just before 6:30am and was reopened after 1:30pm.

If you witnessed the collision or if you were in the area at the time and captured anything on dashcam, contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting incident 65 of today’s date, or email [email protected] quoting incident 65 of today’s date in the subject line.