Sleaford Girls Brigade gets to see the Queen for Trooping the Colour

A Sleaford youth group had the chance of a lifetime to see the Queen while celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in London.

By Andy Hubbert
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:05 pm

Members of the 1st Sleaford Girls Brigade were lucky enough to be invited by Buckingham Palace to attend the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday.

Leader, Clare Sylvester Greensmith explained: “We represented England and Wales Girls Brigade along with other girls from different companies.

"We joined other youth organisations, the Sea Cadets, Scouting groups and Boys Brigade in the youth enclosure, on the corner of The Mall to the Horse Guards Parade."

Sleaford Girls Brigade leaders and members outside Buckingham Palace after watching the Trooping the Colour event.

The girls watched in awe as the impressive military parade and the Royal family passed by and watched some of the dazzling demonstrations of drill taking place in the square.

Clare added: “After the parade, we were escorted by the police to walk up The Mall. The public were fabulous and kept up the British spirit by cheering, clapping and waving their flags. We were then able to stand at the front of Buckingham Palace to see the Royal Family on the balcony and watch the fly over.”

Over 70 military aircraft passed over including training aircraft from RAF College Cranwell.The Sleaford Girls Brigade were able to do all this and a Thames River Cruise by raising funds from an afternoon tea party for Sleaford people and the help of donations by businesses and organisations in town.

The Irish Guards' wolfhound mascot marching past.
The military parade up The Mall during the Trooping the Colour, watched by Sleaford Girls' Brigade.
The Sleaford Girls' Brigade view of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, awaiting the fly over.
