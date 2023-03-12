The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III will be celebrated by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway with an extra day’s train services on Sunday, May 7 – most of which will be operated by the historic steam locomotive Jurassic in its 120th birthday year.

Jurassic returning to Walls Lane Station with a service from the LCLR’s terminus at South Loop in the Skegness Water Leisure Park (Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR)

Trains on the line in Skegness Water Leisure Park in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells, will begin around 11am with one of the heritage railway’s “Simplex” diesel locomotives and two of its fleet of restored passenger carriages. J

urassic will take over from around midday, until shortly before the end of services in the mid-afternoon, when final runs will be made using

Advertisement

Advertisement

one of the diesels.

Since Jurassic was built in 1903 by Peckett & Sons Ltd of Bristol for Kaye and Company’s quarries, at Southam in Warwickshire, she has worked through the reigns of King Edward VII, King George V, King Edward VIII, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

Chairman of the LCLR’s Historic Vehicles Trust (a registered charity which owns Jurassic), Richard Shepherd, said: “Jurassic has operated through the reigns of five monarchs and, in the 120th year since it was built, it will help people celebrate the Coronation of the sixth –

Advertisement

Advertisement

His Majesty King Charles III.”

It is 63 years since the LCLR became the first heritage railway in the world to be built by enthusiasts on a greenfield site.

The locomotive is a saddle tank, with six coupled wheels (an 0-6-0ST) and was sold in 1961 to the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway for use on its original line at North Sea Lane, Humberston, south of Cleethorpes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It hauled train loads of holidaymakers from the local bus terminus to the nearby beach and holiday camps and later, a popular Sunday Market.

When the line closed at Humberston in 1985, Jurassic moved to the Skegness Water Leisure Park, where the LCLR reopened in 2009. The loco was overhauled and returned to service in 2017 with the help of a £43,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.