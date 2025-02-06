Still no sighting of 6ft white rhea called Barry White missing from East Kirkby

The 6ft white rhea called Barry White who went missing from East Kirkby.

Concern is growing for a missing 6ft white rhea called Barry White who went missing from its home in East Kirkby a week ago.

The owners say they are mistified why there have been no sightings of the bird since he went missing on Saturday, February 1, despite help from villagers, a drone search team and assistance in spreading the word from the media, including Lincolnshire World.

Jean and Andrew Collington believe the rhea was spooked by a hunt that went past their house.

Since then they have been searching around their home and checking behind fences of nearby houses.

Last week, Mrs Collington said they had been frantically searching for Barry and feared the worse.

"We have had drones up looking everyday but the heat seeking cameras yesterday showed nothing,” she said.

"So Barry has either gone further afield or he is dead.

"I’d like to continue our appeal for people in the area to please keep looking.

“He could go in any direction now, including back this way.”

In an update, Mr Collington asked why after so much interest in the search there had been “absolutely no sign of him..feathers, footprints, poo even?”

The week has also been difficult for Barry’s mate, Betty.

"Betty T, his mate, is pacing back and forth along the fence line every day, looking for him,” said Mrs Collington.

"It's so sad to see. Betty is still traumatised and hides in their shed each night.

"They don't like being indoors normally.”

Jean and her husband, Andrew, got the rheas to protect their chickens from fox attacks after loosing five two years ago.

"Our chickens are all housed at the moment but the large rheas can't be housed,” she said.

Anyone who spots Barry should contact Spilsby vets Fenwold Veterinary Practice Spilsby on 01790 752227 or Aldervale Vets on 01790 755376.