Stunning displays, flag raising and beacon lighting: ‘We will remember them on D-Day 80 anniversary’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Communities across the Skegness area will this week be joining the rest of the UK for a national flag raising on a historic day celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Second World War D-Day landings.

D-Day was the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Codenamed Operation Neptune, the Normandy landings made up the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a crucial role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

Towns and villages in our area are putting on events tomorrow (Thurday) to mark the anniversary, including flag raising, displays, remembrance services and beacon lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Skegness raised the official D-Day 80 Flag of Peace in preparation for the anniversary.

The D-Day 80 poppy display in Burgh le Marsh.

The Flag will again be raised tomorrow followed by a remembrance serice in St Matthew’s Church at 10am.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley said: “It was an honour to raise the National Flag of Peace on behalf of the Skegness Town Council to mark, with the nation, the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“I’m sure we will see many more flags flying to celebrate this historic moment in our nation’s history.”

Displays can already be seen across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giant poppies have been placed back on lamp posts in Burgh le Marsh – a town many people may not realise is playing a special part in commemorations nationwide.

The official D-Day 80 Flag of Peace has been produced by local firm Newton Newton Flag & Banner Maker and will be seen flying all over the UK.

Burgh le Marsh is flying the Flag of Peace and also has a stunning display of poppies on camouflage netting in the Market Place which is being appreciated by thousands.

Lincolnshire World’s video of this which was placed on the Skegness Standard Facebook Page attracted more than 25,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wainfleet St. Mary, a D Day remembrance celebration is taking place at the community hall on St Michaels Lane.

A remembrance service taking place at the Buttercross in Wainfleet Market Place on the morning of June 6 at 10.45am for 11am.

There will also hopefully be some memerobilia on show in the community hall.

The parish council will then be lighting the beacon at the official time of 9.15pm as will the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will start at 8.30pm and will be attended by the Wainfleet and District Royal British Legion and its standard bearer also there will be a bugler for the last post.