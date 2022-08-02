Summer of free family fun activities at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

Kicking off on Thursday, August 4, Peter Rabbit from the Trinity Arts Centre will be paying a special visit to the Yard between 10am and 1.30pm.

Colouring activities will be held in the centre’s fountain area and Alpaca and Friends will be bringing their own petting farm, giving everyone the chance to get up close and cuddle with their cute and fully animals.

Lambs, Miniature Pygmy Goats and, of course, bunnies, will all be making an appearance at the petting farm giving children the chance to pet, stroke and learn about these furry friends.

A host of free events and activities for families are taking place at Marshall's Yard

On Thursday, August 18, Marshall’s Yard will be hosting a magical fairy event between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Children are invited to join in with a magical morning of sing-along, bubble popping, wand making and even free face painting.

And on Friday, August 26, Marshall’s Yard will host the Magical Sisters who will be holding sing-alongs, dance workshops and a chance for everyone to make a special wish on the magical candle, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager, said: “This is such an exciting summer for children this year. Putting on activities like this gives the children something to do and lets the parents relax.”